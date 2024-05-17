Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $4.72 Million in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brady by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $213,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,802. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

