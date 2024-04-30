ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 788,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZimVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ZimVie by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ZimVie Price Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 51.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $113.07 million during the quarter.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

