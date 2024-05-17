Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.07% of Insperity worth $46,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,763 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 1,051.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

NYSE NSP opened at $105.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.37. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

