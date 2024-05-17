Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 16th

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

