Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Trevena Stock Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

