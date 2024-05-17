Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $11.30 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Nortech Systems
