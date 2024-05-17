Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $11.30 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

About Nortech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.