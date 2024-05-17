PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PACS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PACS stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

