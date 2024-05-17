MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $369.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -149.17 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.68 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

