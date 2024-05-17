Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 98,664 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Get Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.