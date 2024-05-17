OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Raised to $16.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 75.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 337,303 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 96,646 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

