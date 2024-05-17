Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,891 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Bunge Global worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.