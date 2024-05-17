Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,983 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

