Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04), reports. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 181.19% and a negative net margin of 7,575.31%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.
Versus Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.
Versus Systems Company Profile
