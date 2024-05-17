Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04), reports. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 181.19% and a negative net margin of 7,575.31%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.