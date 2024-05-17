HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) PT Raised to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a report on Friday, May 10th.

HilleVax Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,653,782,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 807,776 shares in the company, valued at $132,653,782,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,898 shares of company stock worth $986,026,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP grew its holdings in HilleVax by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

