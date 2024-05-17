Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) PT Raised to $28.00

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

LWAY stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.31. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,495,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at $618,487.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,495,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,734 shares of company stock worth $2,518,940. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

