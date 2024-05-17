Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.