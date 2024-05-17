SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Issues Earnings Results

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of ICU stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

