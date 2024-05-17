SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Issues Earnings Results

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
Shares of ICU stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.
About SeaStar Medical
