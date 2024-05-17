Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.25% and a negative net margin of 181.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
