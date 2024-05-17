Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.25% and a negative net margin of 181.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

