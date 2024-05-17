Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,319 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after buying an additional 130,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after buying an additional 235,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,897,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

