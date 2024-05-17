Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $23,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after purchasing an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

