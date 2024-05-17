Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTNT opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

