Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNDA. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 274,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 262,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 192,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 151,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

