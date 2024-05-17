Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Curis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curis

Curis Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Curis has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Curis by 79.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.