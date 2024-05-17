Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $550.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.62.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LII traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,316. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $271.51 and a 1 year high of $506.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.89 and a 200-day moving average of $446.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

