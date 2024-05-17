Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 611,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.94. 97,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

