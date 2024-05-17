Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

