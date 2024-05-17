Barings LLC Purchases 150 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $196.08. The company has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.