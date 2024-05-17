HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

HireQuest has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $46,811.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,053,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,980,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on HireQuest from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

