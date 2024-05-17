Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of The Shyft Group worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 44,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,141. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

