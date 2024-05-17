Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Increases By 12.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $165.40. 105,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,608. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.