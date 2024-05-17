The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $116.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.99. 2,533,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008,214. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

