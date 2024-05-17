Barings LLC Sells 89 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.70. 536,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,052. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.45 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.46. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.