Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,636. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

