Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock worth $941,408. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.83. 42,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

