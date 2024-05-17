HC Wainwright Trims KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price to $18.00

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 176.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

KALA BIO stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $6.50. 1,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,347. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -11.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

