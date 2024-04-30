Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

