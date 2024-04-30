Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Purple Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Purple Biotech stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.94. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
