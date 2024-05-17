Robert Half Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 26,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

