HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

FULC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 27,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 421,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.