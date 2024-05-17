ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

Shares of LFWD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,356. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

