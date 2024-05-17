Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS.

Canoo Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Canoo stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 769,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,696. Canoo has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

