Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Zacks reports. Origin Materials had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Origin Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
ORGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 256,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,917. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
