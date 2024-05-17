Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 203,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $9,739,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

