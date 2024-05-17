Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in April

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 933,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 824,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 11,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

