Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-589 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.20 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $8.51 on Friday, reaching $169.22. 303,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.59. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a one year low of $148.23 and a one year high of $251.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.