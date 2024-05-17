Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-589 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.20 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.
Shares of GLOB stock traded down $8.51 on Friday, reaching $169.22. 303,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.59. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a one year low of $148.23 and a one year high of $251.50.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
