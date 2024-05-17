HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rockwell Medical in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,061. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $44,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 298.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.