89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 225.48% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of ETNB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,603. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

