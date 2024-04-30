Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.