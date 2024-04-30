Liberty Global (LBTYK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

