Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XONE. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $643,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XONE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,465. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

